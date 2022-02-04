FLORENCE — Euna Elizabeth White of Florence, passed away at her residence on February 2, 2022 at the age of 92. She was born March 26, 1929 in Lauderdale County and attended Central High School. Being an Army wife provided Euna opportunities to see and live in various states, including Hawaii, and overseas in Germany and Okinawa.
A graveside service will be February 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Barkley White Cemetery with Jimmy Hayes officiating.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband, Major Euell T. White, PhD; son, Daniel White; parents, Minnis and Mary South Hayes; sisters, Velma England, Willodean Wallace, Stella Mae Mapes, Virginia Wallace, Nola Wesson, Rebecca Smith, and Mary Dean Fuqua; and brothers, Turner and Floyd Hayes.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Weems of Killen.
The family would like to give a very special thanks to her beloved long-term caregivers, Chinia Cunningham, Sheronda Rhodes and April “Rachael” Cunningham.
