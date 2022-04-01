FLORENCE — Eunice Burnadine Wright, passed away Saturday March 26, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center in the Palliative Care Unit after being cared for at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home with great care and expertise. Burnadine was born in Sunflower County Mississippi on May 24, 1926 to William Thomas and Beulah Lavada Jones. She married her childhood sweetheart Woodven “Woody” Wright in November of 1942. The ceremony was officiated by her grandfather who was an ordained pastor. She was proud to have attended Mississippi State with her husband but fulfilled her life as a mother and volunteer throughout her years. In those years of dedicated service to her family and community she served in leadership and as an active member of Seven Points Homemaker’s Club, TVA Women’s Club, multiple school committees and organizations, and at First Christian Church in Florence, Alabama. Her biggest joy was serving at First Christian Church for over 60 years where she served by teaching Sunday School, in women’s ministry, and contributed to most of the events and activities at the church during her earlier years. She and her husband Woody volunteered in youth camps and made quite the team. In later years she supported Woody as he taught Sunday school for the Pairs and Spares Sunday School class and she specialized in outreach and support to class members.
Burnadine is survived by her son, Woody Jr. (Sara); daughter, Gwyn (Tom) Sanderson; six grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson and one brother, Buck (Jo) Jones and numerous nieces and nephews. Burnadine was preceded in death by her husband, Woody, by her parents, by her sister and two brothers.
Visitation will be on Sunday, April 3 at 12:30 pm at First Christian Church with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Florence Boulevard. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
For those who wish, donations may be made to the Lupus Research Alliance or Samaritan’s Purse.
