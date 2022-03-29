FLORENCE — Eunice Burnadine Wright died March 26, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday at 12:3 p.m at First Christian Church with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Greenview Funeral Home will be directing.

