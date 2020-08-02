FLORENCE — Eunice Dodd Heard, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday August 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. She was of widow Billy Heard.

