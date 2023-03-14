BEAR CREEK — Eunice “Faye” Duncan Swick, 83, died Friday, March 10, 2023 at her home in Bear Creek. Faye was born on April 23, 1939 in Atwood, Alabama to Sid and Suzie (Scott) Duncan. She had two brothers and two sisters. She married Charles Swick and had two children, Debra and Charles.

