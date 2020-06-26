LEIGHTON
Eunice Lucille Barrett Aday, 83, of Leighton, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. A visitation will be held this evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Saturday, June 27, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Don McGee officiating. Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery.
Lucille was born and raised in Iuka, MS. She married the love of her life, Raymond Aday, Sr., in 1954. They raised their seven children in Leighton, AL, where she worked for 21 years at Hatton Elementary. Lucille was preceded in death by her spouse, Raymond Aday, Sr.; parents, William and Nora Barrett; 11 siblings; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and daughter-in-law, Sara Aday.
Survivors include her three sons, Raymond Aday, Jr., Rickey Don Aday (Diane) and Stephen Aday; four daughters, Melissa Preston (Leland), Sandra Romans (Jimmy), Shelia Hill (Mike) and Hollie Hogan (Rick); 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be William Aday, Ben Aday, Daniel Aday, Kalin White, Leland Preston, and Gage White.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Carlos Liotta, the staff at Encompass Hospice, and the ICU and 4th Floor nurses at Helen Keller Hospital for their loving care.
