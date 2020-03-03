FLORENCE — Eunice Mabel Yarber Pace, 94, of Florence, AL, went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020, surrounded by her children. Her lifelong faith in the Lord and her loving family sustained and supported her all through the journey of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, O.L. and Martha Yarber; her husband of 68 years, J.W. Pace; and her two sisters, Bernell Ledbetter and Elna Shackelford.
Eunice is survived by her children, James S. Pace (Penny) of Birmingham and Janice Pace Slay (Bob) of Jacksonville, AL; grandchildren include Stacey Pace Roberson (John) of Birmingham, James S Pace, Jr. (Emily) of Birmingham, James Slay of Newnan GA, Robert L. Slay, III of Lexington, KY and Ryan Slay of Hamilton, GA; great-grandchildren are Anna Jane Roberson, Addie Simms Roberson, James S. Pace III, Jacob Howard Pace and Hannah Elizabeth Pace.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, and staff of Kindred Hospice Care for their loving care over the last year of her life.
Special thanks goes to Linda Melton, a Godsend to the Pace family as Eunice’s primary caregiver. Thanks also goes to Mandy Parrish, Becky Sterling and Jill Sterling for their loving care for Eunice.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Building Fund or Mission opportunities for Underwood Baptist Church, Florence, AL.
Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. today, March 3, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home with interment at 3:30 p.m., Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont MS, officiated by Reverend Jerry Phillips, Senior Adult Minister, Underwood Baptist Church.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented