ROGERSVILLE
Eunice Millinea Slaton Kelley, 99, of Rogersville left for her forever home Sunday, December 6, 2020, at her home after an extended illness. Eunice was born March 7, 1921 in the Whitehead community in the home of her paternal grandparents, James Moses and Mary Elizabeth Hill Slaton.
She was an active member of 62 years at First Baptist Church, Rogersville until her health prevented her from attending. She was a member of the first organized choir in the church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a member of the Rogersville Senior Center and enjoyed all the activities. Eunice was a TVA volunteer, Home Extension Club member, and an election poll worker.
There will be no visitation due to Covid-19 precautions. A private graveside service is planned with Brother Rod Stansky officiating. Burial will be in Harvey Cemetery with Elkins East Chapel assisting the family.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, Emria Meadow and Mamie Lou Ritter Slaton; husband of 49 years, Obie Austin Kelley; brother, Eltis Slaton; sisters, Ruby Emogene Slaton and Hazel Sloan.
She is survived by her son, Danny Slaton Kelley (Janice); grandson, Obie Alan Kelley (Holly) and granddaughter, Anna Kelley; special niece, Billie Greer; brother, Archie Slaton; numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.
The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Encompass Health Hospice for their loving care; Stephanie, Kayla, Nancy, and Chris. Especially Chaplin Bro. Rod Stansky for his encouragement, prayers, and love for Eunice.
