HUNTSVILLE — Eunice Storey Stott, 94, formerly of Tuscumbia, died June 15, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer’s.
She was born in Pisgah, MS, in August 1924, and is survived by her husband of 73 years, Harold T. Stott; one daughter, Judy Darby and her husband Larry of Villa Rica, GA; two sons, Colonel (USA ret.) Tom Stott and his wife Donna of Hampton Cove and Jeff Stott of Huntsville; one grandson, Major (USAF) Nicholas Stott and his wife Tiffanie of Orange Park, FL; and one great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace Stott of Orange Park, FL.
A graveside service will be held at their family plot in Booneville Cemetery in Booneville, MS, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
