RUSSELLVILLE — On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Eupha Jean Dodd Williamson, loving wife, and devoted mother of three passed away at the age of 83. Immediate family members attended a private entombment at Greenview Memorial Park on June 3.
Eupha was born on December 8, 1936, in Decatur County, TN to Marlin and Pauline Hendrix Dodd.
She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from the University of Tennessee and worked as a Child Nutrition Program Supervisor until her retirement. She was a Christ-follower and devoted member of the Littleville Church of Christ.
On December 26, 1959, Eupha married Phebus Charles Williamson of Kenton, TN. They raised two sons, Charles Dodd Williamson of Nashville, TN, Wesley Alan Williamson of Tuscaloosa, AL, and one daughter, Paula Jean Williamson Dobbs (John Edward Dobbs), of Douglasville, GA.
Eupha was the proud grandmama of three; Kelsey Abigail Dobbs Frederick, (Codey James Frederick) of Nashville, TN, Samuel Williamson Dobbs, and Cameron Elise Dobbs both of Douglasville, GA.
Eupha had a passion for all things of beauty and nature. She loved to garden, bird watching, flowers, and connecting with her family. She was known for her kind and loving spirit, determination, laughter, and a gift of cooking, among her many talents.
Eupha was preceded in death by her father, Marlin, her mother, Pauline; her loving husband, Phebus; sister, Anna Gunderman; sister-in-law, Sandra Dodd; niece, Miranda Flowers; and in-laws, Wiley Williamson and LouElla Williamson.
Along with her children and grandchildren, survivors include her brother, Grafton Dodd; sister, Brenda Burrell (Edward); and brothers-in-law, Larry Gunderman and V.L. Williamson (Frances). Nieces and nephews include Shirley Bard (Ralph), Betty Burns (Michael), Glenn Williamson (Sue), Debbie Tyler (Mickey), Bradley Dodd, Gary Gunderman, Melanie Cantrell (Nick), and Edward H. Burrell, lll (Ginna).
A future date for a public celebration of Eupha’s life will be forthcoming.
