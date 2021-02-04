LANE SPRINGS — Eural Dean Goodloe was born March 31, 1943, to Mable and Emmett Goodloe of Lane Spring, Alabama. He departed this life on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
He was a member of Rutland Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Lane Spring, Alabama.
Eural graduated from Cherokee High School. He was a retiree from Reynolds Metals Company and Wise Alloys.
Eural leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Lauretta Goodloe; a son, Gregory D. (Kaye) Goodloe, Sr., Cherokee, Alabama; three daughters, Petrina Goodloe Haley, Cherokee, Alabama, Andrela “Niki” (Reginald) Goodloe Fornis, Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Denise (Tamarri) Williams Webster, Tuscumbia, Alabama; mother-in-law, Helen Payne, Cherokee, Alabama; a sister, Juanita Daniels, Akron, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Gregory D. Goodloe, Jr., Misty Goodloe, Ryan Williams, Abriana “Bree” Fornis, Sydni Fornis, Allen Haley, Fallon Haley, Aniya Webster; a great-grandchild, Gregory D. Goodloe III; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service for Mr. Goodloe will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, Cherokee Cherokee CME Cemetery, Cherokee, AL. Rev. Zethlyn Johnson, officiating. The public viewing will be Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
