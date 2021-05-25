TUSCUMBIA — Eva Beatrice Marks, 81, of Tuscumbia, passed away May 22, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 25, at 1:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Thomas Marks; parents, William and Elsie Black; brother, Donald Black; and sister, Maxine Williams.
Survivors include her son, Mike McCormack (Amy); grandchildren, Emily Borden (Charlie), Kurt McCormack (Leigh), Mason McCormack and Danielle Canup (Brooks); great-grandchildren, Cole Borden, Nick Borden, Ashton Pitt, Harris McCormack, Connell McCormack and Mirren McCormack; special aunt, Bea Tacker in Wynn, Arkansas; and her very good friend, Doris Looney.
Mrs. Marks currently resided in Town Creek but grew up and lived in the Spring Valley community for over 70 years. She was a wonderful cook. Her specialties were homemade bread, blackberry jam, tomato gravy and coconut cakes. The one ingredient that she always included in every recipe that cannot be reproduced was unconditional love. She always made everyone’s favorite meal when she knew they were coming to have dinner with her.
Eva loved her family and she took care of others all of her life. For many years, she picked up grandchildren from school and always made sure they had whatever they needed. She took care of her brother, Donald, and her mother, Elsie Black, until their deaths. Eva was a wonderful mother and MeMaw.
She loved to cheer for the Atlanta Braves and Alabama Football. She was a member of Spring Valley Church of Christ until her health kept her from attending. She will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives she touched.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Borden, Kurt McCormack, Cole Borden, Nick Borden, Mason McCormack and Greg Hutto.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Joyce Lovelady, Sara Bridges and the staff at Cypress Cove.
