ROGERSVILLE — Eva E. Keller, 88, of Rogersville died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Florence Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Robert Lancaster officiating. Burial will be at Weaver Cemetery.
Mrs. Keller was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School. She was a member of the Rogersville United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Keller was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Keller; parents, Belton and Dessie Barclay; and brother, Belton Barclay Jr.
She is survived by her sisters, Sarah Barclay Lawson, Ann Barclay Davis, Alice Barclay Ezell, Betty Barclay Shelton, and Peggy Barclay Gamble (Gary); brothers, Joe Barclay (Betty) and Jimmy Barclay (Betty); sister-in-law, Vona Margaret Aston; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Florence Nursing and Rehab and Comfort Care Hospice.
