CHEROKEE — Eva Lee Wallace passed away at the age of 79 on March 21, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, March 24 from 10:00 until 11:00 at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 in the funeral home chapel with George Henley officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

