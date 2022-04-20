CHEROKEE — Eva Lorie Ridings Walker, age 71, of Cherokee, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The visitation will be Thursday, April 21, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee from 5:00 until 5:30 p.m. The Memorial Service will follow in the chapel at 5:30 p.m. with Dr. Brad Nunley officiating.
Eva was a resident of Cherokee for over 40 years and a member of Providence Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Rose Ridings; and her brother, Jan Ridings.
Eva is survived by her husband, Arthur R. Walker; children, Walter Walker and Katherine Ingle; grandchildren, Lynda Ingle, Vanessa Ingle, and Taylor Walker; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Daniel Handschumacher; and her brother, Ben Ridings.
Memorials may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at ocrahope.org.
