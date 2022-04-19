CHEROKEE — Eva Lorie Ridings Walker, 71, died April 17, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Memorial service will follow at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

