FLORENCE — Eva Mae Armstead, 82, died January 18, 2021. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence. Public viewing will be Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

