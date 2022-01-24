RUSSELLVILLE — Eva Mae Pruett, 61, died Saturday, January 22, 2022. Visitation was held Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 6-8 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral was held Monday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. She was married to Hollis Dewayne Pruett.

