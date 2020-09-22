RUSSELLVILLE — On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Eva Rebecca Hester Kirkley, a beautiful person, quiet and dignified, dear to her church and her family and loved by many, quietly passed away at age 100.
Eva Rebecca, the sixth child (of nine children) of Walter Alexander Hester and Jessie Florence Hooper Hester, was born on February 20, 1920. Eva Rebecca lived in the South, mostly in Alabama and mostly at or near her ancestral home, at County Road 33. She moved into Russellville Health Care in 2016.
Eva Rebecca’s spouse, Clayton Kirkley, passed away in 1983 and she became an elementary school teacher’s aide (under the Foster Grandparent Program) at Belgreen for 22 years where she is remembered by many of her former students and their parents. She was once a telephone operator for eight years in Russellville, an occupation unknown to many of today.
Eva Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton, her father, Walter, her mother, Jessie, and seven of her siblings who lived in various locations in the South, including Franklin County. She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Marie Bragwell, of Russellville, and many nieces and nephews throughout the South.
A viewing will be held at Spry Memorial Chapel from 1:00 until 1:30 p.m. today, September 22 followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Gardens, Russellville, officiated by Bro. Gary Carter.
The family extends a sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of Russellville Health Care for the love and tender care given Eva Rebecca.
