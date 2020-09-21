RUSSELLVILLE — Eva Rebecca Hester Kirkley, 100, passed away September 20, 2020. Visitation is 1-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spry Memorial Chapel. Graveside Service to follow at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Gardens, Russellville. She was a beautiful person, quiet and dignified, dear to her church and family, and loved by many.

