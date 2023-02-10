RUSSELLVILLE — Eva Ruth Curington, 85, of Russellville, AL was born on March 27, 1937, and passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Jerry Erwin, Rayburn Lansdell, and Sue Waters will be officiating. Burial will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, AL. Her life ended in the most beautiful, peaceful and hopeful way possible.

