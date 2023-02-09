RUSSELLVILLE — Eva Ruth Curington, 85, died February 8, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. She was a member of Shoals Church of Christ.

