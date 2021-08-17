LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Eva Sue Kelley, 77, died August 15, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Hollis Cemetery.

