LAGRANGE, GEORGIA — Eva Thompson Buford, 85, died Friday, April 10, 2020 in LaGrange, GA. She was born January, 23, 1935 to the parents of the late Charlie and Saint Eva Thompson. She was a native of Florence, AL. She retired from H.D. Lee Company.
She was the mother of six children: Freda Graham of Prattville, AL, Priscilla (Jesse) Armstead of Florence, AL, William Buford of Florence, AL, Holly (Lawrence) Brack of LaGrange, GA, Dexter (Serita) Buford of Atlanta, GA, Dale Buford of Atlanta, GA. She also leaves behind loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was the consummate mother. We affectionately called her “Mommy.” She went over and beyond to make sure that we had every opportunity for success. Our success was her success. She thoroughly enjoyed do-it-yourself home projects and working in her yard.
God gifted her with a servant’s heart. She served the church in various capacities throughout her life. No job was too small for her. If she saw someone in need she always tried to show them some form of kindness. She always had a heart for others, often collecting clothing for those who had nothing to wear to church or winter coats for kids who needed them. She was never rich but always willing to share what she had.
She assisted the late Rev. Billy Buford in building and organizing several successful Christian congregations. Quietly working behind the scenes organizing ministries, typing sermons and programs, working with the women’s and children’s ministries. At the time of her death she was a member of St. Mark Baptist Church where Bishop Will Boyd is the pastor.
She left this life the way she lived it - quietly, without pomp and circumstance, holding on long enough to allow all her children final visits before she passed on.
Mommy, nothing breaks our hearts more than having a home that no longer has you in it. It was an honor to have shared this life with you. Rest well dear Mommy, rest well.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson and Son Funeral Services. Because of the travel restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, the family will have a private service. At a later date, we will join family and friends to honor and celebrate her life. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her illness.
Commented