FLORENCE — Eva Mae York, age 82, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021.
Graveside service will be Friday, September 17, 1:00 P.M. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chris Aday officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon York; siblings, Jesse Gray, Martha Oliver, Harwell Gray, and Morris Gray.
Surviving are her children, Carol York, Cindy York, Philip York (Jennie), James York (Rebecca) and Micah York; sisters, Shirley Richardson and Ruth Hipps; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mrs. York was a member of Lee Heights Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Tim Ashley for the care given to her.
You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
