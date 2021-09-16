F.9.16.21 Eva York.jpg
FLORENCE — Eva Mae York, age 82, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021.

Graveside service will be Friday, September 17, 1:00 P.M. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chris Aday officiating.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon York; siblings, Jesse Gray, Martha Oliver, Harwell Gray, and Morris Gray.

Surviving are her children, Carol York, Cindy York, Philip York (Jennie), James York (Rebecca) and Micah York; sisters, Shirley Richardson and Ruth Hipps; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mrs. York was a member of Lee Heights Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Tim Ashley for the care given to her.

