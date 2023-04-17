Evan Thompson Long, 75, of Florence, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on April 14, 2023. He was in the United States Army Reserve and a member of Underwood Baptist Church.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 17, 2023, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Doug Farris officiating. A burial with military honors will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Hortense Long; in-laws, J.T. Reeder and Winnie Shelton Barnes; brothers-in-law Alan Moultrie and Harold David Richards Sr.; sister-in-law, Brenda Carter Williams; and nephew, Jeffrey Keith Held.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn Barnes Long; sons, Jonathan Long (Ann) of Florence, and Christopher Long of Bryan, Texas; sister, Judith Long Matthews (Charlie) of Midlothian, Virginia; grandchildren, Taylor “Rosebud” Long Aldridge (Preston) of Union City, Tennessee and Cora Marie Long of Florence; and great grandchildren, Bently Michael and Eliza Beth “Iva Myrtle” Aldridge also of Union City, Tennessee.
Evan’s grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Pallbearers will be David Richards, Jonathan Long, Christopher Long, Mitchell Cosby, Sam Galloway, and Preston Aldridge. Honorary pallbearers will be his numerous nieces and nephews.
