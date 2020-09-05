MUSCLE SHOALS — Evans Nadean Davis, 84, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. There will be a private service for the family. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church of Muscle Shoals.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Loeys Dietz Foundation.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Thelma Byers; sisters, Vadie Posey and Hazel Ekloaf; and granddaughter, Sydney Hayes.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bobby J. Davis; sons, Eric Christopher Davis (Beverly); daughters, Jacqueline Minor (Tommy), Tanya Zirbel (Mark), and Rene Gusmus (Paul); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to the worship ministry at Mitchell Hollingsworth.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
