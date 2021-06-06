LEIGHTON
Evelene Tidwell Posey, 78, of Leighton, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. Born and raised in Leighton, she spent all of her life a resident of the Shoals Area.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Dile Posey; parents, James Bentley and Allie Bell Tidwell; and a host of brothers and sisters.
She is survived by sons, Johnny Posey and Bentley Posey; daughter, Sabrina Posey; grandchildren, Jarod Posey, Nick Posey, and Jamie Saint Posey; great-grandchildren, Braxton Posey and Brooklyn Posey; as well as her sister, Marie Flanagan.
Evelene loved flowers, gardening, decorating, and sewing, as well as crossword and jigsaw puzzles. But most of all, she held her family closest to her heart. Evelene will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, Nan, sister, and friend. She was a rock of foundation for all she was close to.
Special thanks go out to the staff at Helen Keller Hospital, the Brick Hatton Volunteer Fire Department, Keller EMS, and Morrison Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., at Abbie Baptist Church in Leighton on Monday, June 7. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will take place after the service in Shaw Cemetery. Immediate family will serve as pallbearers.
“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There won’t be any more death. There won’t be any grief, crying, or pain, because the first things have disappeared.”
Revelation 21:4.
