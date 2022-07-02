RICHMOND, INDIANA — Eveline May Lynn Wade, 86, formerly of Sheffield, died June 19, 2022. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will follow at noon at the funeral home with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.