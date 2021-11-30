LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Evelyn Barnett Cobb Spraggins, 85, died November 21, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. She was a member of Ethridge United Methodist Church.

