SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Evelyn Coln Hamilton was born on February 5, 1929 in Alcorn County, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Charlie Victor and Sellie Forsythe Weeks. In 1948, she was united in marriage to Charlie Coln, who preceded her in death on October 4, 1979.
Evelyn worked as a seamstress for Clifton Manufacturing for 20 years. She was a member of Love and Truth Church in Savannah, TN. She loved dogs and bred small dogs, including poodles, yorkies, and shih tzus. She enjoyed going to yard sales and to the Crump Flea Market. She was an avid collector of glassware, blue jeans, and jewelry. Evelyn was a Christian lady who always read her Bible and loved her family. She was baptized at the Assembly of God Church in Savannah, TN and three months later recieved the Holy Ghost.
Evelyn Coln Hamilton departed this life on January 3, 2020 in Nashville, TN at the age of 90 years, 10 months, and 29 days.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Wayne Coln and his wife Margaret of Savannah, TN; sister, Barbara Jean Irwin and her husband Danny of Corinth, MS; grandchildren, Gary Coln and his wife Amy, and Shelley Agar and her husband Blair; and great-grandchildren, Parker Coln, Sam Coln, Chloe Agar, and Sydney Agar.
In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her siblings, Randolph Weeks, Bill Weeks, Peg Lassiter, Fred Weeks, and Troy Weeks.
Services will be held today, January 7, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Savannah, TN, with A.J. Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in the Box Chapel Cemetery at Corinth, MS.
