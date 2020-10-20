HODGES — Evelyn Walker Engle, 60, died October 17, 2020. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Hodges with burial in Mount Olive Cemetery and Deaton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

