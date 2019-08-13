FLORENCE — Evelyn Faye Kelley, 77, of Florence passed away August 11, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 14th at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Church of Christ with Chaplain Kenny Windsor officiating. The body will lie in state one hour before the service. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Evelyn was retired from Southern Reclamation. She later worked at Coussons and Haddock’s convenience stores and was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Church. She loved cooking and taking care of people, and was a woman of strong faith, feeding hungry souls as well.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Kelley. Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Kelley and Jackie Montgomery; grandchildren, Morgan, Whitney, Maygen, Madilyn, John and Trista; great-grandchildren, Bryant, Sadie Ann and Jaxton; and siblings, Debbie (Larry) Douphit and Dwight Henderson.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Comfort Care Hospice for their loving care. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
