LEIGHTON — Margaret Evelyn Pugh Fitzgerald, 98, of Leighton passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10:00 - 11 a.m. at Leighton United Methodist Church with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Reverend Mark Parris will officiate the service. Immediately after the burial, a celebration of life reception will be held at Leighton United Methodist Church fellowship hall, all are welcome.
Evelyn was loving, kind, and full of life. She was born in Maury County, Tennessee to English and Lou Annie Pugh. She spent the first years of her marriage working and supporting the war effort. Evelyn was a member of Leighton United Methodist Church and was the founder and first director of the Leighton Senior Center. Evelyn had a great love for flowers. Half the gardens in Leighton probably have cuttings from her yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, English and Lou Annie Pugh; and her husband, Raymond Leon Fitzgerald.
She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Fitzgerald Dodson; son-in-law Bryan Dodson; son, Ray Fitzgerald; daughter-in-law, Patricia Fitzgerald; brother-in-law, William Arthur Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Shawn Fitzgerald, Jarrod Dodson, TaraAnne Katherine Fitzgerald Barlow, Nicholas Dodson, and Matthew Dodson; great-grandchildren, Logan Dodson, Kayleigh Dodson, Aiden Barlow, Colin Fitzgerald, Trevor Fitzgerald, Cameron Dodson, AbbyGayle Dodson, and Ainsley Barlow.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Fitzgerald, TaraAnne Katherine Barlow, Jarrod Dodson, Nicholas Dodson, Matthew Dodson, and Cameron Dodson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Leighton United Methodist Church.
You may sign the online condolences at colbertmemorial.com.
Commented