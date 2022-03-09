LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Visitation for Evelyn Franks Luther, 80, will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN. Funeral will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. She retired from Murray Ohio Manufacturing Company.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.