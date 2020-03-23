TUSCUMBIA — Evelyn Jenette McCormack, age 91, died on Friday March 20, 2020.
She was born June 7, 1928 in Tuscumbia, AL to the late Maude and Bud Hunter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Zollie Whitman McCormack; her grandchild, Whit McCormack; and her 11 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Terry McCormack and wife, Kathy, of Lawrenceburg, TN, Lanny McCormack of Pulaski, TN, and Bartt McCormack and wife, Stacy, of Pulaski, TN; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Giles Memory Gardens but, due to current health circumstances, the family requests only immediate family attends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Evelyn’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Commented