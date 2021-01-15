FLORENCE — Evelyn Keener Hope, 97 of Florence, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Columbia Cottage. She was a member of the D.A.R., the Eastern Star and a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Florence.
A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hope was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jesse Hope and great-grandson, Cooper Hodges. She is survived by her son, David Hope (Cathie) of Florence, AL; daughter, Theressa Key (Hardy) of Trenton, Tennessee; grandchildren, Lauren Hodges, Mark Maxwell, Paul Maxwell, and Tonya Dunmore; great-grandchildren, Paden Hodges, Baker Hodges, Kristi Woody, Leah Alsobrooks, David Alsobrooks, Parker Maxwell, and Cally Maxwell; great-great-granddaughter, Liliana Woody.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Florence.
