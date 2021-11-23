MUSCLE SHOALS — Evelyn Long Agee, 91, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The funeral service will be Wednesday, November 24, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Valhalla Memory Gardens, Huntsville, at 1:00 p.m.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Raymond E. Agee; sons, Eddie (Patricia), Joe (Gayle), Dwight (Paula), and Randy (Rhonda) Agee; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was a businesswoman that established a clothing store and helped begin Rayo Mart Store. She was a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist in Huntsville, AL
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
