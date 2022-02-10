ABILENE, TEXAS — Evelyn Louise (Farley) Buchanan, beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the age of 93.
Evelyn was born on February 26, 1928, in Williford, Arkansas. She grew up in a loving family with a sister, Barbara and two brothers (Douglas and Denver). She was a devoted Christian. She married Gerald D. Buchanan in Michigan on August 18, 1950. They served in many Churches of Christ during their long and happy marriage.
In her early marriage, she was the Administrative Assistant to the Dean at Florida Christian College in Tampa. Later, she became a licensed insurance agent. She was a welcoming hostess for anyone who visited and needed a place to stay or a hot meal. She and her husband held a Holiday Tea for many years for family, friends and fellow church members. All of the goodies were made exclusively by Evelyn. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. She would cook with them, make cookies, put puzzles together, eat watermelon, and play games.
One of the things she enjoyed the most was preparing for and teaching Bible class for young children. She was the wife of a gospel preacher who helped him in the work that he did for over 50 years. Evelyn had lived in Abilene since 2017 with her loving sister Barbara and her husband Bob. Evelyn was a faithful member of the 11th and Willis Church of Christ.
Preceding Evelyn in death were her parents, Andrew and Elizabeth Farley; two brothers and her loving husband, Jerry Buchanan.
Evelyn is survived by her sister Barbara and husband Bob Buchanan of Abilene, Texas; a daughter Geryl Plunket of Denver, Colorado, and daughter Melissa Blackman (Gregg) of Jacksonville, Florida. She is also survived by a grandson Ryan Plunket (Rachel) and four granddaughters, Rachel Plunket, Leigh Thomas (JD), Katie Bowen (Brian), and Allison Blackman; and great-grandchildren, Ella Boddie, Fisher and Wade Plunket, Everly Bowen and Ray Thomas. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sam’s Place @ 11th & Willis Church of Christ. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on February 12, 2022, at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, AL.
