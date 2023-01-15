SPRING VALLEY — Evelyn Marie Gregory, age 96, passed from this earth and entered her eternal home on Jan. 12, 2023.
She passed peacefully in her daughter’s home in Northport with both her daughters present.
She was born on March 20, 1926, and resided most of her life in the community of Spring Valley. She was a member of the Spring Valley Church of God, she has faithfully attended Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church for the past five years with her daughter, Peggy.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 Years, Gilbert Gregory, her parents, Amos and Rosie Gasque, siblings, Jean Dover, Orene Coan, Hurscle Gasque, Roy
Gasque, and son-in-law, Thad Flanagan.
Survived by daughter’s, Peggy Lane (Gerald) of Russellville and Sharon Flanagan of Northport, AL. Grandchildren: Eric Lane (Victoria), Christa Montgomery (Austin), Kevin Lane (Laurie), Ashley Farley (Scott), Joshua Flanagan (Stephanie), Tyler Flanagan. 12 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and 13 nieces and nephews.
She was a jolly person who loved the Lord. Her servants heart was evident as a caregiver for others. She was well known in the church and community for her homemade chocolate and coconut pies. In later years she worked as the polling inspector at the Spring Valley polling location.
Pallbearers will be Eric Lane, Kevin Lane, Joshua Flanagan, Tyler Flanagan, Austin Montgomery, and Scott Farley.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow in the chapel at 3 p.m. Presiding Minister Bro. Jeff Fleming will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert memorial Gardens.
A special thank you to Dr. Kenneth Rose and Beth Raper, CRNP for their loving care and the staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
