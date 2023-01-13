SPRING VALLEY — Evelyn Marie Gregory, 96, died January 12, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was the mother of Peggy Lane and Sharon Flanagan. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

