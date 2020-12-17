FLORENCE — Evelyn Marie Newberry, 88 of Florence, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 after an extended illness. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society.
A graveside service will be Friday, December 18th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Cemetery with Father John O’Donnell officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton L. Newberry; and parents, Roy and Leona Albright; brothers, Roy Jr. and Donald Albright; sister, Virginia Hale. She is survived by her sons, Alton L. Newberry, Jr. (Belinda) and Joel Keith Newberry; daughters, Deborah J. Lamprecht (Joe) and Constance J. Newberry; brothers, Ronald, James and Richard Albright; sisters, Carolyn Powers and Patricia Gann; grandchildren, Laura Mims, Kayla Ochoa and Rachel Newberry; great-grandchildren, Hayden Tanner and Khole Mims.
