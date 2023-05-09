KILLEN — Evelyn “Melise” Taylor, 85, died May 5, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, May 15, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you