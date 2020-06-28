FLORENCE — June 25, 2020 is the day that Evelyn Nadine (Goins) Hall left this earth for her eternal home. She was born September 13, 1942 in Franklin County, Alabama, the youngest of 13 children. She married her husband of 60 years, Hoyt, June 17, 1960. They soon moved to Florence where they would live the rest of their lives.
Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hoyt; father, Fred Goins; mother, Annie Dianna Goins; as well as all of her brothers and sisters.
She leaves behind her only child, daughter, Shelia Moore (Larry) of Florence; granddaughter, Kala James (Chris) of Killen; and grandson, Daniel Moore of Florence. They also had four great grandchildren, Emma James, Anna Mae James, Cooper James and Clay Moore. She had many nephews and nieces which she loved dearly, as well as her best friend since third grade, Dottie Hawkins.
Pallbearers will consist of family members.
Visitation will be Monday, June 29, from 12-2 p.m. with services immediately following in Greenview Memorial Chapel in Florence. Burial will be in Franklin Memorial Gardens in Russellville.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Hilltop assisted living for their loving care of our Mom & Granny over the last few months.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
