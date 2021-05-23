FLORENCE — Evelyn Rae Barnett, 70, died May 20, 2021. A graveside service is being held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Monday at 1 p.m. She was the sister of Patricia Goodman. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.