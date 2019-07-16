RUSSELLVILLE — Evelyn Rae McCord Reeves joined the Lord on July 14, 2019. She was born in Oxley, Missouri to Raymond and Ruby McCord on March 9, 1929, the daughter of a cotton farmer and the owner of a cotton gin. In addition to her parents and husband Fred Reeves, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Imogene (Jack) Longgrear and Geneva (Bill) Chapman. Moving to Russellville, Alabama in 1965, Evelyn spent 16 years with Farm Bureau before she and Fred owned and operated Big Star in Russellville and later Piggy Wiggly in Hackleburg.
An active member of Calvary Baptist Church, she thoroughly enjoyed activities with the senior group there. She also served her community through efforts with Safe Place, the Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and the Faith Mission. In addition, she ventured to countries like France, Spain, Italy, and Morocco, enjoying the beautiful countryside, especially when accompanied by family members.
She will be remembered for telling stories of younger days at family gatherings and reunions. Laughter always followed as she joked about family and friends. Each joke would be followed by a light-hearted laugh, grabbing the attention of any who missed it. A strong individual, she was a beautiful narrator with a loving heart extended to those she knew well. She had a love for learning and a special place in her heart for children.
Mrs. Reeves is survived by sisters, Caroline Shelton and Gloria Bumpus; sons, Mike (Pat) Reeves and Brad (Rebecca) Reeves; four grandchildren, Tonya Jackson, David (Amy) Reeves, Patrick (Amy) Reeves, and John (Alana) Reeves; seven great-grandchildren, Ethan Jackson, Katie Jackson, Macy Reeves, Riley Reeves, Carson Reeves, Clair Reeves, and Rhett Reeves; and one great-great-grandchild, Jaymes Jackson.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at noon at Calvary Baptist Church, Russellville, with visitation one prior to the service. Officiating will be Dr. Wade Wallace, and pallbearers include David Reeves, Patrick Reeves, John Reeves, Riley Reeves, Carson Reeves, Rhett Reeves, and Richard Longgrear. Honorary bearers are David Bumpus, Hugh Chapman, Clay Shelton, and Greg Batchelor.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
