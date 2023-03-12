F.3.12.23 Evelyn Sherrod.jpg

FLORENCE — Our precious mother, Evelyn Dunagan Sherrod, passed on to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Born in Middletown, Ohio, she was a “Dam Kid” because her father helped build the Paduca, Guntersville, Wheeler and Wilson Dams, so she moved a lot and made friends easily. She met her husband of 72 years, Glenn Sherrod, at Coffee High School where she was a majorette and he played football.

