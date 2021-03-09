LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Evelyn Simmons Hunt, 80, died March 7, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Restview Cemetery. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Löw to quit as Germany coach after European Championship
- The Latest: Ex-Australian leader urges changing royal ties
- EXPLAINER: Myanmar media defiant as junta cracks down
- Teen accused of killing sheriff denied youth-offender status
- Forecast: Virus vaccines help inject hope in world economy
- Biden hopes to boost offshore wind as Mass. project advances
- Death toll from explosions in Equatorial Guinea rises to 98
- 'Bad news': Wave of GOP retirements signals battles ahead
Most Read
Articles
- 4-year-old killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Muscle Shoals
- Pregnant woman involved in Wednesday Muscle Shoals crash loses baby
- Man crashes into Florence home
- 1 reportedly dead in multi-vehicle Muscle Shoals crash
- Fire destroys home in downtown Lexington
- Investigators probe morning fire, carjacking in Greenhill community
- Group protests council meeting restrictions
- Florence-Lauderdale Tourism official retiring after nearly 26 years
- Couple awarded for work at Joe Wheeler State Park
- Keller Hospital employees entertain in 'Don't Break My Heart' dance video
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 4-year-old killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Muscle Shoals
- Health expert: Too soon to ease Alabama mask mandate
- Pregnant woman involved in Wednesday Muscle Shoals crash loses baby
- State Health Officer: Please wear masks after April 9
- Man crashes into Florence home
- Indicted Brooks High teacher to be terminated
- 1 reportedly dead in multi-vehicle Muscle Shoals crash
- Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks being sued over Capitol insurrection
- Fire destroys home in downtown Lexington
- Ivey extends mask order in Alabama
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Party like it's 1999: Hatton boys going back to state semifinals (1)
- What should Congress do about student loan debt? (1)
- ALGOP Executive Committee holds winter meeting today (1)
- Grant/loan funds $160K of equipment for Tuscumbia Fire Department (1)
- Pine Street study offers city, UNA options for improving safety (1)
- Lauderdale County Commission chairman speaks at anti-Marxism rally (1)
- I don't understand conservative values (1)
- Dems should support election investigation (1)
- Alabama asks judge to dismiss federal prison lawsuit (1)
- UNA men's basketball: Comeback falls short, but Lions make most of chance on big stage (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented