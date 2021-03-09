LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Evelyn Simmons Hunt, 80, died March 7, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Restview Cemetery. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg.

