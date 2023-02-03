FLORENCE — Evelyn Virginia Woods, 87, died January 31, 2023. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church, Florence, with burial in Simmons Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Public viewing will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you