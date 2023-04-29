RUSSELLVILLE — Evelyn Marie Zagrovich, 96, died April 27, 2023. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home-Russellville. The funeral service will be announced at a later date in Merrillville, IN.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you